Tamil Nadu: 11 people electrocuted during temple procession in Thanjavur

Thanjavur: At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames, police said today.

The incident occurred during the annual chariot festival.

More details awaited.

#WATCH | At least 10 people died after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/F4EdBYb1gV — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:54 AM IST