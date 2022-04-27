e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Tamil Nadu: 11 people electrocuted during temple procession in Thanjavur

Tamil Nadu: 11 people electrocuted during temple procession in Thanjavur

ANI | Updated on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:54 AM IST

Advertisement

Thanjavur: At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames, police said today.

The incident occurred during the annual chariot festival.

More details awaited.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Priest dies of electrocution at ISKCON temple in Juhu, contractor held Mumbai: Priest dies of electrocution at ISKCON temple in Juhu, contractor held
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:54 AM IST