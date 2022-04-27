Tamil Nadu: 11 people electrocuted during temple procession in Thanjavur

Thanjavur: At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames, police said today.
The incident occurred during the annual chariot festival.
More details awaited.
#WATCH | At least 10 people died after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/F4EdBYb1gV— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022
