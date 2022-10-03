Tamil Nadu: 1 dead, several injured after helium tank explodes in crowded Trichy Market, watch video | ANI

One person died and several were injured after a helium tank exploded in a market area in Tamil Nadu's Kotai Vasal area in Trichy on Sunday. The entire incident was recorded on several CCTV cameras located on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Maattu Ravi. Several people, including a 13-year-old boy, were reportedly injured in the incident. The blast also shattered the window panes of several vehicles.

The local police officials have collected the CCTV footage demonstrating the exact moment of the blast.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A helium tank exploded in a market in Trichy's Kotai Vasal area yesterday; One dead & several injured. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/wUHvlaM5GQ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The Trichy police are on the lookout for the balloon vendor whose helium tank exploded. They have registered a case and a further investigation is currently underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kottai Vasal area is a busy marketplace. As per the police officials, the area was crowded on Sunday night.