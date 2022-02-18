Tamil Nadu: Man kills wife, 2 daughters; later dies by suicide

Chennai: Man in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district allegedly killed his wife and two daughters, including a minor, and then died by suicide, police have said. The man was reportedly upset over his daughter marrying a man from a Scheduled Caste.

G Jawahar, police superintendent of Nagapattinam district, said Lakshmanan, who ran a tea shop, was furious over his elder daughter marrying a man from a Scheduled Caste. The daughter, who now lives with her husband, is safe.

Police said that further investigations are underway.



In 2016, a young man from a Scheduled Caste was murdered in broad daylight at Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district by goons allegedly hired by the family of his upper caste Hindu wife.



Caste discrimation and attacks by relatives over inter-caste marriages continues to be prevalent in some rural pockets of Tamil Nadu.

In at least two other incidents, two Scheduled Caste men were found dead on railway tracks after they married women from upper castes.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:22 PM IST