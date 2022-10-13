Tamil Nadu man demanding boycott of shops run by non Hindus; arrested

Representative Image |

Chennai: A Hindu outfit functionary, who tried to replicate the Karnataka model to polarise ‘trade’ on religious lines in Karur district in Tamil Nadu has been arrested by the police.

Far right wing outfits in parts of Karnataka, particularly in Mangaluru, had given a call to people to make their purchases only at shops run by Hindus and to boycott those owned by members of other religions.

Replicating this, Sakthivel, the Karur district coordinator of Hindu Munnani, distributed pamphlets appealing to Hindu shoppers to buy products only from shops run by Hindus for the upcoming Deepavali festival. He also posted his appeal on social media platforms.

Police registered a case against Sakthivel on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (Section 153 A IPC) and making statements conducing to public mischief (Section 505 IPC). Subsequently, the police arrested him.