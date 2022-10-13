e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu man demanding boycott of shops run by non Hindus; arrested

Tamil Nadu man demanding boycott of shops run by non Hindus; arrested

Sakthivel distributed pamphlets appealing to Hindu shoppers to buy products only from Hindus for the upcoming Deepavali festival

N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Chennai: A Hindu outfit functionary, who tried to replicate the Karnataka model to polarise ‘trade’ on religious lines in Karur district in Tamil Nadu has been arrested by the police. 

Far right wing outfits in parts of Karnataka, particularly in Mangaluru, had given a call to people to make their purchases only at shops run by Hindus and to boycott those owned by members of other religions.

Replicating this, Sakthivel, the Karur district coordinator of Hindu Munnani, distributed pamphlets appealing to Hindu shoppers to buy products only from shops run by Hindus for the upcoming Deepavali festival. He also posted his appeal on social media platforms.

Police registered a case against Sakthivel on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (Section 153 A IPC) and making statements conducing to public mischief (Section 505 IPC). Subsequently, the police arrested him.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin slams Centre's proposals on medium of instruction being Hindi in IITs, KVs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIT Madras showcases cutting-edge projects at ‘IITs R&D Fair’ 2022

IIT Madras showcases cutting-edge projects at ‘IITs R&D Fair’ 2022

Karwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend |...

Karwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend |...

Uttar Pradesh: After Rajbhar, yet another SP ally spits venom against alliance leaders

Uttar Pradesh: After Rajbhar, yet another SP ally spits venom against alliance leaders

Gopal Italia remarks row: Smriti Irani shares new clip, accuses AAP leader of abusing PM Modi's...

Gopal Italia remarks row: Smriti Irani shares new clip, accuses AAP leader of abusing PM Modi's...

Education loans' guarantee limit to be increased to 10 lakhs: Report

Education loans' guarantee limit to be increased to 10 lakhs: Report