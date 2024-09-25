Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On Bail; VIDEO

Director Mohan G arrested for controversial Palani temple prasad claim, later released on bail | X

Chennai: A Tamil film director Mohan G was on Tuesday arrested for his claim that contraceptive pills were being added as adulterant in the famous panchamirtham, that is served as prasad to devotees of the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple at the Palani hills in Tamil Nadu.

The shrine, popularly called Palani temple, where the presiding deity is Lord Murugan (Karthikeya in the north), is visited by thousands of devotees across the country. It is located in Dindigul district where the beautiful Kodaikanal hill serves as a major tourist destination.

The director, known for a couple of controversial films, had claimed in an interview with a YouTube channel that he had heard that the panchamirtham served in Palani temple was adulterated. “I heard certain people were mixing contraceptive pills in the panchamirtham served to devotees,” he claimed.

His comments came against the backdrop of the raging controversy over animal fat allegedly being adulterated in the ghee used in the laddoo served as prasad at the famous Tirupati temple.

The Tiruchi Rural Police said Kaviarasu, the Manager of the Arulmigu Mariamman temple in Samayapuram, administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, had lodged a complaint saying such false comments could disturb the communal harmony and instigate violence.

Read Also Tamil Filmmaker Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Drug Causing Impotency In Men Mixed With Palani Temple...

A police team arrested Mohan from his house in Chennai and produced him before the Judicial Magistrate Court III at Tiruchi in the evening. The court, however, released Mohan on own bail.