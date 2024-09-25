 Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On Bail; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On Bail; VIDEO

Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On Bail; VIDEO

A Tamil film director Mohan G was on Tuesday arrested for his claim that contraceptive pills were being added as adulterant in the famous panchamirtham, that is served as prasad to devotees of the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple at the Palani hills in Tamil Nadu.

N ChithraUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Director Mohan G arrested for controversial Palani temple prasad claim, later released on bail | X

Chennai: A Tamil film director Mohan G was on Tuesday arrested for his claim that contraceptive pills were being added as adulterant in the famous panchamirtham, that is served as prasad to devotees of the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple at the Palani hills in Tamil Nadu.

The shrine, popularly called Palani temple, where the presiding deity is Lord Murugan (Karthikeya in the north), is visited by thousands of devotees across the country. It is located in Dindigul district where the beautiful Kodaikanal hill serves as a major tourist destination.

The director, known for a couple of controversial films, had claimed in an interview with a YouTube channel that he had heard that the panchamirtham served in Palani temple was adulterated. “I heard certain people were mixing contraceptive pills in the panchamirtham served to devotees,” he claimed.

His comments came against the backdrop of the raging controversy over animal fat allegedly being adulterated in the ghee used in the laddoo served as prasad at the famous Tirupati temple.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On Bail; VIDEO
Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On Bail; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla Clinics During Sirsa Roadshow; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla Clinics During Sirsa Roadshow; VIDEO
GST Crackdown Leads To Over 10,000 Shell Companies Involved In ₹10,179 Crore Evasion
GST Crackdown Leads To Over 10,000 Shell Companies Involved In ₹10,179 Crore Evasion
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In Jat-Dominated Julana Constituency
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In Jat-Dominated Julana Constituency

The Tiruchi Rural Police said Kaviarasu, the Manager of the Arulmigu Mariamman temple in Samayapuram, administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, had lodged a complaint saying such false comments could disturb the communal harmony and instigate violence.

Read Also
Tamil Filmmaker Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Drug Causing Impotency In Men Mixed With Palani Temple...
article-image

A police team arrested Mohan from his house in Chennai and produced him before the Judicial Magistrate Court III at Tiruchi in the evening. The court, however, released Mohan on own bail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On...

Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In...

Profiles Of Justice Nitin Jamdar & Justice KR Shriram As They Take On Chief Justice Roles

Profiles Of Justice Nitin Jamdar & Justice KR Shriram As They Take On Chief Justice Roles

UP: 6 Men Caught In Compromising Position With Woman Inside Parked Car In Ambedkar Nagar; Probe On

UP: 6 Men Caught In Compromising Position With Woman Inside Parked Car In Ambedkar Nagar; Probe On