Talks between striking TSRTC workers, management fail

Hyderabad: Talks between the TSRTC management and unions, held for the first time since the workers went on strike on October 5 over various demands, failed to achieve a breakthrough as there was no consensus on the agenda, a top RTC official said here on Saturday.

RTC MD Sunil Sharma said the Telangana HC had directed 21 demands of employees should be discussed, but the unions wanted discussion on all grievances, including merger of RTC with the government, which was not acceptable. They requested the union leaders to discuss the 21 demands, but the latter did not agree to it and went outside the venue to hold talks with other union leaders.

The management waited till 6.30pm for the leaders to return, but they did not turn up, he said. “We were ready (for talks) but they did not discuss,” he said.

The employees unions’ leader Aswathama Reddy earlier told reporters they sought discussion on all their demands and alleged the officials gave a wrong interpretation to the court order, besi­des “restricting the agenda”.

He said they came out of the venue after conveying to the management they are ready to return after holding discussions with leaders from districts.