'Talibans are co-operative, did not harm': Bengal man claims to be safe after returning from Kabul

Kolkata: On reaching Kolkata Bengali man Tamal Bhattacharya who was stranded in Kabul said that the Taliban had played cricket with them and didn’t harm anyone.

Tamal, a school teacher in Afghanistan said that while he was in school on August 15 the school authorities had asked everyone to get back home and while he was on his way to his place was surrounded by Taliban.

“The Taliban captured us and took us to a hotel and assured us that they won’t harm us if we cooperate with them. They gave us water and food and those who needed medicines were also supplied with it,” said Tamal.

Tamal also added that the Taliban asked them not to leave Afghanistan and also requested them to work under their government.

“If the situation improves and if the Taliban keeps their promises then I will go back to Afghanistan. They are not that bad and there was no firing and casualty in Kabul as far as I was there,” mentioned Tamal also thanking the Indian Army for evacuating the stranded Indians.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad South Bengal spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee took to Twitter and sarcastically asked Tamal that why did he return back to India.

“Indian government is working hard to bring back the Indians and the person who has safely returned is praising the Taliban who are killing so many people,” said Sourish.

Meanwhile, Kishan Gurung who works as the security personnel in the Italian Embassy in Afghanistan took Denmark army’s help to return back.

“It was the scariest situation in life. The Italian embassy was emptied. We were told not to leave the place. We didn’t know what to do and I thought that we all would be killed by the Taliban but somehow taking help from the Denmark army could manage to return to India and West Bengal on Sunday,” said Kishan weeping and also added that August 20, they had tried to go to the airport but the British army in the hotel prevented them as the situation was very tense. ``We could hear gun fights all night and we slept inside garbage bags, mentioned Kishan.

Sujoy Debnath who is still stranded at Kabul airport also said that the Taliban are helping them and are cooperating during their evacuation.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:57 PM IST