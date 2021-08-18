Taliban takeover: Some still crying in Afghanistan while some are living in nightmare in Bengal

Advertisement

Kolkata: When all eyes are at the Taliban’s next move in Afghanistan, family members in West Bengal of several stranded people in Afghanistan spending sleepless night and is head over heels so that their loved ones soon reaches back home.

Sekhar Gurung a former army and presently working in a Korean company visited Afghanistan in July got stranded in Kabul after the Talibans captured the country.

Talking to Free Press Journal Gurung’s wife said that after Tuesday night they couldn’t contact Sekhar and all the calls and messages are going unanswered.

“Not just I and my daughter are spending sleepless nights, but several families of Kurseong are praying for the well being of my husband. After Tuesday night he couldn’t be contacted. Last time when I spoke to him, he said that the Korean company had kept all the people in a room but the problem is to reach the airport which far from the hotel,” said Sekhar’s wife.

Amanullah Khan of Jalpaiguri cried his lungs out when his sister and brother-in-law got stuck in Kabul as due to the Taliban even they couldn’t reach the airport.

“My sister is an Indian and a doctor in Kabul. My brother in law is local there and is a compounder in the same hospital. Their house is five kilometer away from airport and as a woman she is not safe there. I last spoke with her 4-5 days back and she begged for help to return,” said Amanullah.

In Nadia, Moumita Dutta fumbled while speaking and claimed her husband Krishna Das is a chef in Kabul but could not reach the airport to return.

“I am speaking with him over phone and though he is confirming that he is safe but till he returns the tension will continue,” said Moumita.

An elderly couple in Kolkata’s Belgachia couldn’t wait to see their son Tamal Bhattacharya who couldn’t be contacted for over a week after Tamal said that the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan asked him not to take calls.

Meanwhile, Supriyo Mitra who managed to return to Kolkata said that on July 20 when Parliament was attacked he decided to resign from his job and return home.

“We saw 25 grenades busting together and saw several people dying so some us managed to return back to India but several friends are sill stranded there and are helpless,” said Supriyo.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that over 200 people from Bengal is stranded in Afghanistan and also mentioned that her Home secretary will write to the Central government urging safe return for the people of West Bengal.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:07 PM IST