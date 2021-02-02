Taking cue from Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh govt may also present paperless budget on Feb 19

Lucknow: Taking a cue from the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting a paperless budget, the Yogi Adityanath government has begun the exercise to go digital during the budget session of the State Legislature, beginning February 18.

In less than 24 hours of a paperless Union budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a training workshop on digital working for his Cabinet colleagues at his 5 Kalidas Marg residence on Tuesday. All ministers were directed to bring their laptops, iPads and tablets to learn lessons on e-governance.

After two hours of the workshop, the CM made it mandatory to hold e-Cabinet meetings. The agenda of the meetings will be mailed to ministers and they will have to submit their queries / answer digitally.

The Secretariat functioning has already been made paperless by the state government last year when it implemented e-Office system. “It may not be a big surprise if the state budget is presented paperless on February 19,” claimed a senior bureaucrat.

Now, the government aims to make all proceedings of the State Legislature paperless. Though many of his Cabinet colleagues are well versed in operating laptops and tablets but a few were seen fumbling on keyboards during the workshop. A few of them will now have to pick up in Hindi / English typing seriously to keep pace with their Cabinet colleagues.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to make available all zero hour questions and their answers to ministers and members on their laptops and iPads. It will not only save time but rolls and rolls of papers and printing cost to state exchequer.

“E-governance is the only answer to promote ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ policy of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” said Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma.