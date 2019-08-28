Taking bribe in uniform on pre-wedding shoot lands groom police officer in trouble

Jaipur: The starry-eyed groom wanted to record his 'pre-wedding' romance for posterity but the script did not go quite as planned, propelling Rajasthan Police's Sub Inspector Dhanpat Singh to social media fame and landing him in trouble with his seniors.

Singh starred in his own filmi love story but in uniform, much to the chagrin of his department. The narrative was simple -- the stern cop meets the feisty girl, fines her for riding without a helmet and she in turn puts some money in his pocket, the first act of a happily ever after scenario.

But it was not destined to be so simple for Singh, the SHO of Kotra police station in Udaipur. The pre-wedding video, shot nearly three months ago, was circulated widely on social media and his department was furious at the clip showing a uniformed man "accepting a bribe".

A complaint reached Inspector General (law and order) Hawa Singh Ghumariya, who said the matter will be investigated. "After the matter was brought into my notice, an advisory was sent to all the range IGPs nearly a week ago to not shoot videos in uniform as it creates a negative image of the police department," Ghumariya told PTI.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said the police will examine the clip. If such a scene was enacted, Singh will be asked to give an explanation before any disciplinary action is taken against him.

Singh told PTI that he did not shoot the scene intentionally and had even asked the videographer to cut the scene as he was in uniform. But the videographer uploaded the entire video on social media, which has now become a source of huge trouble, he added.

"The video was filmed three months ago. I was in uniform when the videographer asked me get a shot filmed. I was unaware of the scene. It was not my intention to film it," he said.