'Taking appropriate measures...': Govt mulls privilege notice after Mahua Moitra's remarks on judiciary in Lok Sabha

Lawmakers associated with the NDA-led government are furious with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. The well known politician's comments on the judiciary and a former Chief Justice of India during during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address has prompted a war of words.

In now expunged remarks, Moitra lashed out at the government for making "hate and bigotry" a part of its narrative and alleged that the judiciary and the media have also "failed" the country. “The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred,” Moitra said, as she went on to cite an alleged sexual harassment case against the former Chief Justice of India.

And while Moitra is standing by her remarks, a slew of BJP leaders have criticised her comments, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi telling the media that "appropriate measures" would be taken. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal termed her comments against the former CJI, who was not named, as "shameful".

"Raising the issue of Ram Mandir judgment and bringing the then CJI and other things, it's a serious matter and we're thinking of taking appropriate measure," Joshi said.