Taking a flight amid COVID-19 pandemic? Here's a state-wise list of quarantine guidelines that you may face

Commuting has become an increasingly difficult task amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as people are urged to stay home and practice social distancing. And for those taking flights within the country, there is now a whole host of new restrictions and instructions to comply with. Unfortunately however, restrictions vary depending on where you're going or which state you're travelling from.
With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, various states in India have taken steps to check the spread of the virus. Flights now run with a slew of precautionary measures in place - from making a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for those travelling from hotspot areas to requiring people to spend weeks in quarantine.
While it is indeed advisable to double-check the exact instructions given for your flight before you board it, there are some generic rules that airlines are following. Vistara airlines for example, has released a lengthy list of state-wise rules for commuters.
While some states (such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) have made it mandatory for commuters from certain states to carry a recent COVID-19 negative report, others including Tamil Nadu may require up to two weeks of home or institutional quarantine.
Take a look at the full list:
On Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also extended the suspension on international commercial flights till April 30. International passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements will however continue.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)