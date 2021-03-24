Taking a flight amid COVID-19 pandemic? Here's a state-wise list of quarantine guidelines that you may face

Commuting has become an increasingly difficult task amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as people are urged to stay home and practice social distancing. And for those taking flights within the country, there is now a whole host of new restrictions and instructions to comply with. Unfortunately however, restrictions vary depending on where you're going or which state you're travelling from.

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, various states in India have taken steps to check the spread of the virus. Flights now run with a slew of precautionary measures in place - from making a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for those travelling from hotspot areas to requiring people to spend weeks in quarantine.

While it is indeed advisable to double-check the exact instructions given for your flight before you board it, there are some generic rules that airlines are following. Vistara airlines for example, has released a lengthy list of state-wise rules for commuters.

While some states (such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) have made it mandatory for commuters from certain states to carry a recent COVID-19 negative report, others including Tamil Nadu may require up to two weeks of home or institutional quarantine.

Take a look at the full list: