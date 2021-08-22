Taken lot of care on opening schools: K’taka CM

Bengaluru

With schools in Karnataka reopening from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government has taken 'extreme care' to ensure classroom learning for students, while protecting them from the Covid pandemic. "Preparations have been made for reopening schools. Necessary directions have been given to government and private schools regarding how to bring students, taking consent from parents or guardians, seating arrangements, alternate days shift wise classes, sanitisation, among other things," Bommai said. He said he will be visiting schools in Bengaluru and surrounding areas along with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday.

, when they reopen.

"We have taken extreme care to ensure classroom learning for students while protecting them from Covid. We are taking necessary steps in this direction," he added.

The Karnataka government earlier this month had decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) across the state from August 23 in alternate batches.

However, choosing to remain cautious, it subsequently decided not to reopen schools in districts where the Covid positivity rate is over 2 per cent.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:49 AM IST