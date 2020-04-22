Take stern action against those attacking against medical professionals, Home Ministry asks States and UTs

Union home ministry on Wednesday has asked the states and union territories to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 or any other law to take strict penal action against the offenders who obstruct government health officials or other health professionals and related persons in the discharge of their lawful services.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in his communication said a few heinous instances of unruly behaviour by people have been reported in some parts of the country where the family and relatives of medical professionals, suspected to have died due to COVID-19 infection were prevented from performing the last rites of the diseased. In such cases, adequate security should be provided and stringent action should be taken against such offenders who obstruct the performance of last rites of medical professionals or frontline healthcare workers, who unfortunately succumb to the infection from COVID-19 while discharging their services or otherwise.

Bhalla said it is the responsibility of the state governments and UTs and district administrations and law enforcement agencies to take all necessary measures to ensure adequate protection to healthcare professionals and frontline workers, and to prevent any incident of violence against them. ‘’You are aware that the whole hearted and untiring services rendered by the entire medical fraternity, while even risking their lives, has enabled the country to resist the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 virus, that has already been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. At this time, any single incident of violence against healthcare professionals is likely to create a sense of insecurity amongst the entire healthcare community,’’ he noted.