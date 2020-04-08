'Take responsibility of a poor family', says PM Modi after people wish to applaud him on April 12 at 5 pm

However, after PM Modi got to know about the campaign, he said that take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists.

Modi said, "It has been brought to my attention that some people are running a campaign that to to honour Modi stand for 5 minutes. At first glance, it seems like a mischief to drag Modi into controversies."

"Maybe someone is doing out of goodwill, yet I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honour Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists. There can be no greater honour for me than this," he further added.