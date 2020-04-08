'Take responsibility of a poor family', says PM Modi after people wish to applaud him on April 12 at 5 pm

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to appreciate the health workers and doctors in the country by clapping, ringing bells or banging plates and later to light diyas and candles to show the nation's togetherness in fighting coronavirus, some of the citizens have decided to applaud the Prime Minister on April 12 at 5 pm.
According to a viral poster, PM Modi has done "so much for us and the nation". It further says, "This Sunday on 12th April 2020, 5 pm. Let us all give a standing ovation and salute our Prime Minister.
"Everyone is requested to stand in their house balconies at 5 pm and give a standing ovation and salute," the poster said.
However, after PM Modi got to know about the campaign, he said that take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists.
Modi said, "It has been brought to my attention that some people are running a campaign that to to honour Modi stand for 5 minutes. At first glance, it seems like a mischief to drag Modi into controversies."
"Maybe someone is doing out of goodwill, yet I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honour Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists. There can be no greater honour for me than this," he further added.
Meanwhile, 5194 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and the death toll is 149, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry.
