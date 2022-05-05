Take measures to avoid loss of life due to heat wave or fire incidents, states must prepare ‘Flood Preparedness Plans’: PM Modi at review meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness on Thursday stressed about the need for effective coordination between central and state agencies to ensure preparedness of all systems for any incidents in the wake of heat wave and upcoming monsoons.

PM Modi also focused on the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents.

During the meeting, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed about the persistence of high temperatures in March-May 2022 across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi observed that "we need to take all measures" to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents, according to the statement.

The PM also added that the response time towards any such incidents should be minimal.

Further he said that in view of rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done.

The prime minister also spoke about the need to work to substantially reduce the vulnerability of forests across the diverse forest ecosystems in the country against fire hazards, enhance the capabilities of forest personnel and institutions for timely detection of a possible fire and for fighting fires, and to speed up recovery after a fire event, according to the statement.

In view of upcoming monsoon, PM Modi directed arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water need to be ensured to avoid contamination and resultant spread of water-borne diseases, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The PMO said that the need for effective coordination between central and state agencies to ensure preparedness of all systems for any incidents in the wake of heatwave and upcoming monsoon, was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the principal secretary to the prime minister, advisors to PM, cabinet secretary, secretaries in the ministries of home, health, Jal Shakti, member NDMA, DGs of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and DG NDRF.

The meeting was held after after PM Modi returned from the three-day visit to as many European countries.

ALSO READ PM Modi to chair important review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:12 PM IST