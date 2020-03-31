'Take China to ICJ for bio-war, ask for $22 billion compensation': Arunachal Congress MLA writes to EAM Jaishankar

The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected over 787,000 people across the world. In India there have been over 1250 cases recorded so far, with 32 people who had tested positive passing away. And while Ering's reasoning may be without any evidence to back it up, he is not alone.

The first cases of the virus had emerged from China's Wuhan region, and many continue to hold the country responsible. From conspiracy theories suggesting that the virus originated in a laboratory in the region, to suggestions that it was a bio weapon engineered by the country to wreak havoc in other parts of the world -- the rumours have been many and frequent.

There has not been any concrete evidence to support these claims. However, China's speedy response and a near-complete eradication of the virus from its shores has lent fuel to the speculation. While there are still cases being detected in the country, most are thought to be imported cases now.