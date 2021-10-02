Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga sends legal notice to Subramanian Swamy: All you need to know

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary of youth wing Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has sent a legal notice to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy after he alleged that Bagga was jailed many times for petty crimes before joining the saffron party.

Notably, on Friday, Bagga has sent the legal notice to Dr Subramanian Swamy through his advocate Vikas Padora for making ‘false comments’.

It can be recalled that Swamy couple of days back had taken to Twitter and wrote that Delhi journalists had informed him that Bagga had been jailed many times for petty crimes.

“Delhi journalists had informed me that Bagga had been jailed many times for petty crimes by the New Delhi Mandir Marg Police Station. True? If so Nadda should know,” read the tweet.

Slamming Subramanian Swamy, Bagga on Twitter wrote that Swamy can verify from Mandir Marg Police station within 48 hours and then he will react to the comment.

“Dr @swamy39 heared you are James Bond ka chacha. Instead of tweeting call Mandir Marg SHO take details and Expose me, giving 48 hours, uske baad meri turn. Your time starts now,” read Bagga’s tweet.

After the time period was completed, Bagga on Friday sent a legal notice to Swamy.

“Sent legal Notice to Dr @Swamy39 through my advocate Sh. Vikas Padora. Will file Civil and criminal Defamation Case if he will Not apologise in 1 Week,” read Bagga’s tweet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:28 PM IST