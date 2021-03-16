Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Agra administration has decided to raise the entry ticket prices for both domestic and foreign tourists.

The Indian tourists, who are currently paying Rs. 50 to enter the monument, will now have to pay Rs. 80, while foreign tourists will have to shell out Rs. 1200, instead of Rs.1100 to enter the Taj.

Apart from that, the ADA will also charge Rs. 200 from tourists who wish to enter the main dome, which is separate from the Rs. 200 already being charged by the ASI.