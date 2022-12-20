For first time in history, Taj Mahal receives Rs 1.5 lakh property tax and Rs 1.9 crore water tax notices

Taj Mahal, Agra |

Agra: For the first time, in the history of India Taj Mahal monument is charged for property and water tax. The Agra Municipal Corporation has sent notices to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for paying Rs 1.9 crore as water tax and Rs 1.5 lakh as property tax.

According to a report in TOI, the tax bills are due for the financial years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 and are asked to be paid within a period of 15 days.

ASI's statement

However, ASI superintending archaeologist Raj Kumar Patel stated that such notices must have come by mistake as this has never happened earlier ever. Also, Taj Mahal is a protected monument. Hence the ASI is not liable pay such taxes. He further clarified that even the water is used just for the sake of maintaining the gardens in the area around the monument.

Corporation's statement

Nikhil T Funde, Municipal commissioner of Agra said, "All government and religious sites have been issued notice of taxes with respect to the geographic information system (GIS) survey which was conducted throughout the state. I am not aware about the tax notices sent to the Taj Mahal too."

Sarita Singh, assistant municipal commissioner stated that a private company was assigned the task of conducted the surveys which calculated the taxes. Also the issue of notices sent to Taj Mahal for the payment of taxes is under investigation.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: Man killed during fight over sweet shortage at wedding ceremony in Agra