Tablighi Jamaat case: Delhi Police to file 20 charge sheets against foreign nationals in Nizamuddin Markaz fiasco

Earlier, Sohail Hughes, a foreigner who attended the gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz, was produced before a court in Bhopal on May 15 after the police registered a case of alleged visa violation and claimed that the UK national was a member of the Tablighi Jamaat.

"The police filed an FIR against Hughes for violating visa conditions. He had come to India on a tourist visa but attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, thus violating the visa conditions," Additional Director General of Madhya Pradesh Police Upendra Jain said.

He was produced before a court in Bhopal which remanded him to judicial custody till May 29.

"As many as 32 Tablighi Jamaat participants, including seven foreigners (Hughes being one of them), were detained from different mosques in Bhopal city," Jain said.

A large congregation was organised in March by the Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital. Immediately after the lockdown was announced, many of its members staying at the headquarters of the outfit had tested positive for COVID-19.

The development prompted the Union Home Ministry to ask police chiefs of all states and Union territories to take legal action against foreigners who had attended the congregation in violation of the Foreigners Act.