Tablighi heroes, plasma terrorism top trends after report of COVID-19-recovered members donating plasma goes viral

During the Holy month of Ramzan, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad appealed to his followers, who ended up contracting coronavirus during the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin last month, to donate their plasma and offer Ramzan prayers at home, a News 18 report has said.
The Tablighi Jamaat gathering drew a lot of ire, with BJP leaders like Babita Phogat even tweeting that the Jamaat was more dangerous than the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
However, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his speech on Sunday, said it was unfair to blame the entire group because of the mistake of a few members.
"Do not get angry or fired up. There are members of the 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' gang, who are trying to incite the public. We cannot harbour ill-will against the entire community for mistakes of a few individuals," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Calling India's 130 crore population the children of Bharat Mata, he said that "there should be no fear or anger from both sides".
Following this story, #TablighiHeroes began trending on Twitter, as did #PlasmaTerrorism.
Earlier this month, the union home ministry on Wednesday announced that at least 7,600 Indians and 1,300 foreign nationals had been identified with the Tablighi Jamaat, an organisation that organised a mass event at a Nizamuddin Markaz between March 1 and March 15.
Interestingly, the coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia was also due to a gathering by the Tablighi Jamaat. According to a report in Al Jazeera report on March 18, “out of Malaysia's 673 confirmed coronavirus cases, nearly two-thirds are linked to the four-day meeting organised by the Tablghi Jamaat.”
Overenthusiastic followers of religious cults such as the Tablighi Jamaat, Iran’s religious population, and a South Korea Shincheonj Church have been the main culprits of spreading of the COVID-19 virus in their countries.
South Kora has recorded neatly 10,000 cases with a bulk of them coming from the cult church.
