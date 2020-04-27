Tablighi heroes, plasma terrorism top trends after report of COVID-19-recovered members donating plasma goes viral

During the Holy month of Ramzan, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad appealed to his followers, who ended up contracting coronavirus during the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin last month, to donate their plasma and offer Ramzan prayers at home, a News 18 report has said.

The Tablighi Jamaat gathering drew a lot of ire, with BJP leaders like Babita Phogat even tweeting that the Jamaat was more dangerous than the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

However, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his speech on Sunday, said it was unfair to blame the entire group because of the mistake of a few members.

"Do not get angry or fired up. There are members of the 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' gang, who are trying to incite the public. We cannot harbour ill-will against the entire community for mistakes of a few individuals," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Calling India's 130 crore population the children of Bharat Mata, he said that "there should be no fear or anger from both sides".

Following this story, #TablighiHeroes began trending on Twitter, as did #PlasmaTerrorism.