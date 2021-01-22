Tableaux of all states in R-Day tractor parade

New Delhi

The Government has cut down the tableaux’ participation in this year's Republic Day parade citing the Coronavirus spread, but the agitating farmers on Friday invited the people not only to witness the tableaux from all states but also join the tractor parade they have planned on the Outer Ring road of the national capital.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, heading the coalition of over 40 farmer unions holding protest at Delhi's borders for the past 58 days, said it has invited the farmers from all the states to join their brethren from Punjab and Haryana with own small tableaux to demonstrate the problems faced by them in each state. It asked the people to line up on both sides of the Ring Road to witness the grand Republic Day parade by the farmers fighting not only for own rights but for the people's food rights.

At the 11th round of meeting on Friday, the farmers’ unions again reiterated the protest will continue until the government repeals the three farm laws. They rejected again the government's proposal to hold back the three laws for 12-18 months and resolve the dispute through a joint committee.

The meeting failed to resolve the nearly two months' long deadlock. "We told the government we will not agree to anything other than the repeal of the laws. But the minister asked us to discuss separately again and rethink on the matter and convey the decision," said farmer leader Darshan Pal.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who has emerged as the spokesman of the farmer leaders, said: "We conveyed our decision clearly to the government that we want a repeal, and not suspension, of the three laws, rejecting Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar's plea to reconsider our decision."

There were differences among the farmers at their meeting at the Sindhu border on Thursday evening when all farmers present in the area were invited to join the discussions as some felt if the laws are put on hold, it is as good as their withdrawal as the government won't be able to harass the farmers for the time being. All, however, unanimously decided not to yield since they have lost tru­st in the government and the movement will lose its movement, once the farmers withdraw from Delhi borders.

A Morcha leader said the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra have already started with their tractor to join the massive tractor parade planned on January 26. With the tractors already in the capital, he said the farmers will carry out a rehearsal of their parade on Saturday to coincide with the rehearsal of the official Republic Day parade at the Central Vista.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh said, "Why the Centre is hesitating to repeal the laws? Is there a Constitution in the country? Agriculture is a state subject under Schedule 7, so why has the Centre interfered with a state subject?"