Syria thanks India for support over Turkish attack

New Delhi: Syria on Monday slammed Turkey over its attack on northeast Syria, which it said had the secret backing of America, and appreciated India for its support to Damascus over the present situation and ever since the Syrian crisis began in 2011.

Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas, addressing a press conference over the current crisis in his war-battered country that has added a question mark on when it will end, said that Turkey’s motive in launching the attack was aimed at “protecting” the Islamic State militants. The Syrian envoy said his country is grateful to India for its support.

“India’s support has always been there for Syria... India has helped us with medicine, defence scholarships. We see India as a strong government, which has a strong voice in the international fora,” Abbas said.

India has voiced deep concern over Turkey’s “unilateral military offensive in northeast Syria” and said it can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism.

On Pakistan’s backing of Turkey’s attack, the envoy said: “Turkey supports terrorism, and terrorist groups in Syria, and all who support Turkey thus end up supporting terrorism.”

The envoy said Syria calls on all foreign troops, including the US, to leave the country. “US troops are still illegally inside Syria, and now are re deployed to some other part of Syria,” he said.