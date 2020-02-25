Swine flu hits SC, 6 judges report H1N1

While the world is dealing with coronavirus outbreak, six Supreme Court judges are infected with the H1N1 virus commonly known as Swine Flu. Justice D Y Chandrachud announced in court on Tuesday that all judges had a meeting with CJI S A Bobde to take remedial measures as six judges have been infected by H1N1 virus.
Justice DY Chandrachud in Supreme Court today said, 6 judges are down with H1N1 virus and that he had asked and requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to issue necessary directions in this regard to take care of the emergency situations which has arisen, reported news agency ANI.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), H1N1 symptoms include fever, chills and sore throat and is similar to seasonal influenza but has been characterised by higher fatality rates among healthy young adults and higher incidence of viral pneumonia.
Last week, the Indian army of German software group SAP has decided to shut down all offices in India after two of its employees in Bengaluru tested positive for the H1N1 virus or Swine Flu.
The company said its offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation. All employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice.