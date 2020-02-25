Swine flu hits SC, 6 judges report H1N1

While the world is dealing with coronavirus outbreak, six Supreme Court judges are infected with the H1N1 virus commonly known as Swine Flu. Justice D Y Chandrachud announced in court on Tuesday that all judges had a meeting with CJI S A Bobde to take remedial measures as six judges have been infected by H1N1 virus.

