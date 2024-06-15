 Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court Extends Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Till June 22
ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday extended judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, a former aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, till June 22. He was presented through video conferencing after the expiry of his judicial custody.

On Friday, Bibhav Kumar was remanded to one-day judicial custody by the court. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Neha Goel extended the judicial custody. Advocate Karan Sharma appeared for Bibhav Kumar.

Bibhav Kumar Remanded To Judicial Custody On May 31

Kumar was remanded to judicial custody on May 31 after his interrogation in the Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal alleged assault case.
Kumar was arrested on May 18 by Delhi Police.

A case was registered by Delhi police after receiving a complaint from Maliwal on May 16. The incident of the alleged assault occurred on May 13.

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court Dismisses Bibhav Kumar's Regular Bail Plea

Recently, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court dismissed the regular bail plea of Bibhav Kumar. The court dismissed the bail application in view of threats received by the victim, Swati Maliwal, and apprehension of influencing the witnesses by the accused.

While dismissing the bail application, the court observed, "In view of the fact that investigation is at an initial stage and there is a fear in the mind of the victim regarding her security as well as the security of her family members. There is also apprehension that the accused Bibhav Kumar would influence the witnesses, if at liberty."

"So I do not find any merit in the bail application of accused Bibhav Kumar. Hence, the present regular bail application of accused Bibhav Kumar is hereby dismissed," Special Judge Ekta Gauba Mann ordered on June 7.

This was the second bail plea which has been dismissed by the court.
Previously Kumar's first regular bail plea was dismissed on May 27.

