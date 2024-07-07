Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Court Extends Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Till July 16 |

New Delhi, July 6: Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar for the next 10 days in the alleged assault case of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. He was produced through video conferencing (vc) after the expiry of judicial custody.

He was remanded to judicial custody on May 31 after his interrogation in the case. Judicial Magistrate First Class Gaurav Goyal extended the judicial custody till July 16. Delhi police had sought 10 days' judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar. Advocate Karan Sharma counsel for the accused appeared through video conferencing. He opposed the judicial custody plea of Delhi police.

The court has directed to produce the accused through video conferencing on the next date of hearing. Earlier, an order was passed by the court in application of the accused seeking direction to produce him through video conferencing due to safety and security reasons.

He was arrested on May 18 by Delhi Police. A case was registered by Delhi police after receiving a complaint from Swati Maliwal on May 16. The incident of the alleged assault occurred on May 13.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea moved by Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar seeking direction to declare his arrest by Delhi Police as illegal.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma while issuing notice to Delhi Police, said his plea is maintainable for hearing. The court listed the matter for a detailed hearing before the roaster bench.

Earlier, the trial court dismissed Bibhav's bail petition and stated that the investigation is at an initial stage and influencing of witnesses and tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out.

Earlier in June, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to INDIA bloc leaders, elaborating on the alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar, and sought time to meet them.

She wrote the letter to leaders including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Maliwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, said she has been working on the ground for nine years and has heard over 1.7 lakh cases in Delhi Commission of Women. She further alleged that she was "beaten badly" at CM Kejriwal's and there was "character assassination" for speaking against the incident.