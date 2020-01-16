Swatantra Dev Singh elected unopposed as UP BJP chief, formal announcement on Friday

BJP's current state president Swatantra Dev Singh is set to become party's chief once again, this time for the full three-year term.

Singh, a powerful OBC leader, was nominated as state head July last year when the then chief Mahendra Nath Pandey joined the Union Council of Ministers.

Only Singh (56) had filed his nomination on Thursday. A formal announcement in this regard would take place on Friday.

BJP's election officer Minister Ashutosh Tandon said the announcement will be made after the formation of scrutiny and withdrawal is complete.

On Friday, party would also elect 80 members, one each from 80 Loksabha constituencies, for its national council. All these members are also supposed to be elected unopposed.