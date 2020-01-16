Swatantra Dev Singh elected unopposed as UP BJP chief, formal announcement on Friday

BJP's current state president Swatantra Dev Singh is set to become party's chief once again, this time for the full three-year term.
Singh, a powerful OBC leader, was nominated as state head July last year when the then chief Mahendra Nath Pandey joined the Union Council of Ministers.
Only Singh (56) had filed his nomination on Thursday. A formal announcement in this regard would take place on Friday.
BJP's election officer Minister Ashutosh Tandon said the announcement will be made after the formation of scrutiny and withdrawal is complete.
On Friday, party would also elect 80 members, one each from 80 Loksabha constituencies, for its national council. All these members are also supposed to be elected unopposed.
Singh hails from Mirzapur, eastern Uttar Pradesh, which is believed to be RSS and BJP's bastion. However, he spent most of his time in Bundelkhand region.
He belongs to Kurmi caste, the second-largest OBC community in the state after Yadav. BJP derives much of its strength from this community which has a significant population in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Singh joined as RSS Pracharak in 1986, three years later he became the leader of ABVP, RSS students wing. He shifted to BJP Yuva Morcha in 1991. He contested 2012 Assembly elections but lost.
When BJP came to power in UP, his name was heard in the CM race. However, he joined Yogi cabinet as Minister of Roadways and served until he was appointed as BJP chief.
Since he would be at the helm till 2023, he would shoulder the responsibility to get BJP elected again in 2022 Assembly elections.
