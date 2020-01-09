Swapan Dasgupta smells conspiracy ahead of PM Modi’s visit in West Bengal on Sunday

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched in West Bengal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday.

He said that a conspiracy is being hatched on social media ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit that he should not be allowed to come outside the airport. Dasgupta added that a minister too is involved in this conspiracy. He also said that there are talks between the student community to gather maximum people.

The Rajya Sabha MP who was "locked into a room with mob outside" at Visva-Bharati University in Birbhum on Wednesday said, "Educational institutions are places to create awareness. But when we see political parties using these campuses for their poll strategies, we feel there should be a code of conduct on campuses."

He added that we have crossed the laxman rekha and that the meaningless politics in the campus must stop.

Speaking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stand of not attending the Opposition meet in Delhi that has been convened by Sonia Gandhi, Swapan Dasgupta said, "It's her stand. I think she has understood what CAA finally is."

"I will not attend the meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Jan 13 in protest against Congress-Left hooliganism during Wednesday's strike," Banerjee had said at the West Bengal Assembly.

(With inputs from Prema Rajaram)