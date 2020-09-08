Swamy rubs BJP IT cell the wrong way

Given BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy's penchant for rubbing people on the wrong side, it was a matter of time before he would have annoyed someone in the BJP his adopted party.

Nonetheless, eyebrows rose when Swamy accused the party's Information and Technology (IT) cell head Amit Malviya of running a tirade against him by putting out fake tweets.

"The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me," Swamy tweeted. "If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held responsible just as the BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party," he said.