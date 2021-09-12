Swami Vivekananda’s secular belief predates Indian Constitution: CJI N V Ramana

Swami Vivekananda advocated secularism long before Constitution of India was drafted, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Sunday. He wanted religion to rise above superstition and rigidity and believed that the true essence of religion was tolerance and common good, the CJI added.

"He was prophetic. Long before the painful churning that took place in the subcontinent during the freedom struggle resulting in framing of an egalitarian Constitution of India, he advocated secularism as if he foresaw the events that will unfold. "He firmly believed that the true essence of religion was common good and tolerance. Religion should be above superstitions and rigidities. To fulfil the dream of making resurgent India through the principles of common good and tolerance, we should instil the ideals of Swamiji in today's youth," Justice Ramana said.

He was virtually addressing an event to mark the 22nd Foundation Day of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Hyderabad, and the 128th anniversary of the historic Chicago Address of Swami Vivekananda.

"Swami Vivekananda, in his address, propagated the idea of tolerance and universal acceptance. He analysed the dangers posed by the meaningless and sectarian conflicts in society to the nations and the civilisations. There is greater need today, in contemporary India, to pay heed to the words spoken by the Swami as early as in 1893," said Justice Ramana.

The CJI also highlighted Swamiji's emphasis on empowering the youth.

"Swami Vivekananda had said hope of the future lies in the hands of the youth.... character of the nation depends on character of youth. History is a witness of the power yielded by youth. Freedom struggle history will be incomplete without the mention of Birsa Munda or the trio of Bhagat Singh and others or whether it be Alluri Sitarama Raju who was shot during resistance movement," the CJI said.

Swamiji believed that youngsters are the chain that binds our past to a greater future, the CJI said, adding, "Remember, any change in the nation's trajectory always stems from its youth and their participation. It is for you to build the ideal nation and society that you desire to witness."

"The democratic rights that we take today for granted are a result of the struggles of thousands of young people who took to the streets while fighting authoritarian figures either during the freedom struggle or the dark days of emergency. Many lost their lives, sacrificed lucrative careers, all for the greater good of the nation and society," Justice Ramana said.

Trust the youth to check the deviations in a society's journey towards peace and progress, he added.

"Although it is desirable to be independent and economically successful, at the same time we must not forget our duties towards our family, our community and the nation," he said.

