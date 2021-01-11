Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: Top 10 inspirational quotes by the man who personified wisdom

Swami Vivekananda was born on 12th January 1863. The great philosopher is credited for spreading the ideals of 'Yoga' and 'Vedanta' in the parts of the world which were largely oblivious to the teachings and ideals of 'Hinduism'.

Swami Vivekananda gained global recognition and following through his insightful speeches on spirituality, youth and patriotism. On his 158th Birth Anniversary.

Here are the selected pearls of wisdom he showered on the world.

1. "A brave, frank, clean-hearted, courageous and aspiring youth is the only foundation on which the future nation can be built."

2. "We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."

3. "Great work requires great and persistent effort for a long time. Character has to be established through a thousand stumbles."

4. Your aim is yours, so don’t change it for others."

5. "Arise, awake and stop not until the goal is reached."

6. "If the mind is intensely eager, everything can be accomplished-mountains can be crumbled into atom.”

7. “Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.”

8. “A few heart- whole, sincere, and energetic men and women can do more in a year than a mob in a century.”

9. "Face the brutes.’ That is a lesson for all life-face the terrible, face it boldly. Like the monkeys, the hardships of life fall back when we cease to flee before them.”

10. "In a day, when you don’t come across any problems – you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path.”