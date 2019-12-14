Swami Nithyananda left Ecuador in Aug 2019: Ecuador Embassy to FPJ

Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda fled India on November 20 after a case was registered against him on rape and child abuse charges. After which reports surfaced saying that has 'founded’ a country of his own in Ecuador.

But now Embassy of Ecuador to India has written to the Free Press Journal saying that "it is absolutely false that Nithyananda or any of his associates have or could have ever established in Ecuador a so called "cosmic republic" for their followers abd supporters."