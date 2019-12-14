Swami Nithyananda left Ecuador in Aug 2019: Ecuador Embassy to FPJ

Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda fled India on November 20 after a case was registered against him on rape and child abuse charges. After which reports surfaced saying that has 'founded’ a country of his own in Ecuador.
But now Embassy of Ecuador to India has written to the Free Press Journal saying that "it is absolutely false that Nithyananda or any of his associates have or could have ever established in Ecuador a so called "cosmic republic" for their followers abd supporters."
The Embassy of Ecuador's letter also said that, "Nithyananda entered Ecuador (Guayali) on July 5, 2018 as a tourist and the applied for international protection status." The letter further states that while his request was being analysed, he was given a temporary visa on October 19, 2018. "After careful consideration of his request, the Ecuadorian National Commission in charge ruled out the application of Mr Nithyananda for refugee status," Embassy of Ecuador's letter stated. Nithyananda later filed a complaint for protective action in the Ecuadorian judiciary system that did not prosper. "Nithyananda left Ecuador in August 2019. While leaving Ecuador, he informed that his destination would be Haiti," Embassy of Ecuador's letter says.
According to reports the the new nation has been founded on an island that Nithyananda has bought from Ecuador in central Latin America. Reports claim that “Kailaasa” as the new nation is named is a country without borders created by dispossessed Hindus around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.
Swami Nithyananda, who is over 40 years old, is a native of Tamil Nadu and his real name is Rajashekharan. He set up his ashram at Bidadi on Bengaluru-Mysore highway almost 20 years ago.
