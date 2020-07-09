Swadeshi Jagran Manch gets overwhelming support for its digital signature campaign against Chinese products

Swadeshi Jagran Manch an RSS affiliate organisation has managed to garner support of over 12 lakh persons through its digital signature campaign to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and for boycott of Chinese goods and products. The campaign has received support from every state and UT of India. The campaign has expanded the organisation’s reach in terms that out of the 12 lakh persons just about 45 thousand are its registered volunteers.
The campaign that lasted 42 days was launched on May 20. It aimed at people taking a pledge to boycott Chinese goods. The campaign tagline reads ‘Swadeshi Sweekar, Chinese Bahishkar, Swavalambi Bharat, Bhavishya Ka Aadhar’. According to a campaign leaflet “This would be a true tribute to those who died while working tirelessly for the country. Boycott Chinese goods completely. Become part of the campaign - this is what a true patriot will do.”
A total of 1225976 persons became a part of the campaign through digital signature. They are from every state and union territory across the country and 4728 are from 20 different countries too. The SJM feels that the campaign is a success as the campaign has spread across and gained support of people who are not members of the SJM. Out of the total number just 44848 are registered volunteers of the SJM.
Ashwani Mahajan, the national co-convener of the SJM said the objective of the campaign is to create awakening and commitment for swadeshi and self-reliance. “Self-reliance can be achieved by rejuvenating the country’s indigenous industry, including small scale industries, small businesses, artisans, rural industries and other non-farm activities with an aim to generate inclusive growth with impetus on employment.” said Mahajan.
The government had banned 59 apps and the Confedaration of All India Traders (CAIT) had given a call to boycott 450 categories of commodities that included over 3,000 Chinese products after the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Eastern Ladakh that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan.