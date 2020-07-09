Swadeshi Jagran Manch gets overwhelming support for its digital signature campaign against Chinese products

Swadeshi Jagran Manch an RSS affiliate organisation has managed to garner support of over 12 lakh persons through its digital signature campaign to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and for boycott of Chinese goods and products. The campaign has received support from every state and UT of India. The campaign has expanded the organisation’s reach in terms that out of the 12 lakh persons just about 45 thousand are its registered volunteers.

The campaign that lasted 42 days was launched on May 20. It aimed at people taking a pledge to boycott Chinese goods. The campaign tagline reads ‘Swadeshi Sweekar, Chinese Bahishkar, Swavalambi Bharat, Bhavishya Ka Aadhar’. According to a campaign leaflet “This would be a true tribute to those who died while working tirelessly for the country. Boycott Chinese goods completely. Become part of the campaign - this is what a true patriot will do.”