Swadeshi Jagran Manch bats for use of green firecrackers, says ban during Diwali 'not appropriate'

But while many states will see a partial or complete ban on the use of firecrackers this year, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch is rather outraged. An affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the organisation has released a statement, opining that the ban of firecrackers on Deepawali was "not appropriate". It has also urged all state governments to avoid a "complete" ban on firecrackers, asking that they bypass the "false propaganda in terms of ill effects of firecrackers".

"For some time, without any factual information, governments have been taking action like banning all types of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali, which is completely inappropriate," a press release from the organisation stated. It made a distinction between polluting firecrackers made in China, and their more environmentally friendly Indian versions.

As the Swadeshi Jagran Manch put it, the pollution caused till now was "primarily due to illegally imported firecrackers from China" which saw the mixing of potassium nitrate and sulfur. "However, in green (pollution-free) firecrackers made in India today potassium nitrate and sulfur are not mixed; and other pollutants such as aluminum, lithium, arsenic and mercury etc. have been reduced to the minimum," the SJM said.

Noting that India had imposed an "effective ban on Chinese firecrackers", the organisation said that the "green" crackers were certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- NEERI and caused a minimum of 30% less pollution. The SJM reminded that many across the country depend on the sale of firecrackers to earn their livelihood. "In such a situation, it is not prudent to ban green firecrackers which are less polluting without any scientific basis," it added.