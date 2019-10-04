Swachh Rail Survey: Varanasi City Railway station ranks lowly 396

Lucknow: The Charbagh railway station and Lucknow Junction have been ranked 150th and 109th among 700-odd railway stations in the country in a cleanliness survey conducted by Indian Railways and Quality Council of India.

According to the survey report titled 'Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat', released earlier this week, railway stations were given ranking on three parameters -- process evaluation, direct observation and citizen feedback. Allahabad railway station performed better than Lucknow with 82nd rank.