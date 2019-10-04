Swachh Rail Survey: Varanasi City Railway station ranks lowly 396

Lucknow: The Charbagh railway station and Lucknow Junction have been ranked 150th and 109th among 700-odd railway stations in the country in a cleanliness survey conducted by Indian Railways and Quality Council of India.
According to the survey report titled 'Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat', released earlier this week, railway stations were given ranking on three parameters -- process evaluation, direct observation and citizen feedback. Allahabad railway station performed better than Lucknow with 82nd rank.
Lucknow is the parliamentary constituency of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, apart from being the state capital. There was also a huge difference in the ranking of two railway stations in Varanasi managed by Northern Railway. Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While Varanasi railway station was ranked 86th, Varanasi City railway station figured on 396th rank. In the previous survey, the Varanasi railway station ranked at 69th position. The slip in the ranking is surprising, considering the fact that a sum of Rs 20 lakh is spent per month in ensuring cleanliness of the railway station.
