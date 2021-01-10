Suvendu Adhikari's office in Bengal's Nandigram vandalised by TMC, alleges BJP

East Midnapore (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have vandalised BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's office (Sahayak Kendra) in Nandigram area on Saturday night, the BJP has alleged.

The BJP has demanded the arrest of persons behind the incident. "We protest against an incident caused by TMC Harmad cadres at Nandigram. We want to say them what they are doing these things by using muscle power. Today's administration is with you that's why you are doing so," BJP leader Kaniska Panda said.

"We told the administration if they won't take action and won't arrest accused persons then the administration will be responsible for the incidents which will happen future. I am giving the challenge that our fight against this fight will be continued," he added.