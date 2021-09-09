Suvendu Adhikari visits Delhi to meet Amit Shah for 15 mins over 'deteriorating law and order situation' in West Bengal

New Delhi: West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inform him about the law and order situation of West Bengal.

“It's always a pleasure to meet Honourable Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. I am thankful to him for making time for me in his busy schedule. The deteriorating law & order situation of WB was discussed. He's aware that there seems to be no abatement in political violence,” read Suvendu Adhikari’s tweet.

According to BJP sources, during the 15-minute meeting between Suvendu and Shah, the Leader of Opposition also discussed how to make the organization strong in West Bengal.

“Due to the constant defection and with TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s claim that there are 25 BJP MLAs in talks with the TMC, the duo also discussed ways to make the organization strong in West Bengal,” said the BJP sources.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 09:57 PM IST