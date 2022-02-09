'Suvendu Adhikari is feeling claustrophobic in BJP': Kunal Ghosh claims West Bengal LoP is trying hard to return to TMC

Kolkata: TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is trying hard to return to Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a press conference, Ghosh said that the Leader of Opposition is in talks with several TMC leaders as he wants to rejoin the Trinamool Congress.

“Suvendu is feeling claustrophobic in BJP for which he is also looking for an option to join back TMC. But there is no chance that he will be taken back,” said Ghosh.

Taking further potshots at Adhikari, Ghosh claimed that the BJP is gradually ‘clipping’ the wings of the Adhikari family.

“Adhikari family is gradually being sidelined in the BJP. No one from that family has been given a ticket to contest the civic polls. The fight between the traditional and new BJP leaders is gradually increasing. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar is also not aware of the dissenting leaders,” mentioned the TMC state general secretary.

The TMC spokesperson alleged that knowing that BJP will soon be ‘wiped’ off from Bengal for which the Leader of Opposition is ‘knocking’ the door of TMC.

Speaking about the dissent within the TMC camp, Ghosh said that the ultimate call is taken by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and also that her call his ‘final’.

“After party supremo, there is TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and whatever decision is made by the party everyone has to abide by it,” further added Ghosh.

Rubbishing Ghosh’s claims, Adhikari said that he doesn’t want to counter the claims of a ‘thief’.

“The one who commented against me is a thief and was jailed for three years. It is useless commenting on him,” said Adhikari.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh however, claimed that there are ‘no dissenting’ leaders in the saffron camp.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:19 PM IST