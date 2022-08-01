Monsoon Session: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members revoked

Congress Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan | ANI

The suspension of four Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha was revoked on Monday, said LS speaker Om Birla.

The MPs were suspended for the entire monsoon session ending August 12 for holding protests with placards inside the house over price rise.

The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.

After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.

For the unversed, following their suspension, the four went near Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the parliament grounds and raised slogans there.

The Congress said the government is trying to intimidate its MPs by suspending some of them. "Our MPs were trying to raise issues which matter to people," the Congress said.

A visibly upset Lok Sabha Speaker had warned opposition MPs that he was willing for a discussion after 3 pm, but won't tolerate any placard protest inside the house.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, condemning the conduct of the opposition MPs, requested the Speaker to take action against MPs who brought the placards inside the house again.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in parliament on price rise and had stalled the proceedings in both houses ever since the start of the monsoon session on July 18.



