Suspected Pak drone spotted at India-Pak border in Punjab

Chandigarh: A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted flying in villages in the Indian territory along the India-Pakistan border in Hussainiwala area in Punjab, security officials said on Tuesday.

Villagers captured pictures of a drone on their mobiles.

Its sighting was reported in Tendiwala village in Ferozepur district at 8.48 p.m. on Monday, an official told IANS.

Earlier, the sighting of Pakistani drone was observed thrice in the same area in October last year.

Punjab Police seized two highly sophisticated Chinese-made drones on January 10 and arrested a serving armyman and two smugglers belonging to a narco-terror module involved in smuggling of weapons and narcotics across the India-Pakistan border.

The seizures, resulting from targeted and intelligence-led search operations, also included drone batteries, custom-made drone containers, two walkie-talkie sets, Rs 6.22 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds of drugs, and the magazine of an INSAS rifle, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta told the media here.

The drones, capable of travelling two-three kms on either side of the border, were reportedly being launched from the Indian side to fly into Pakistan to pick up payloads of narcotics. The gang had apparently already conducted four-five sorties, he said.