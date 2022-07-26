e-Paper Get App

Suspected case of monkeypox in Patna

According to an official, the woman has all symptoms of monkeypox and is currently under home isolation.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Photo: PTI

The Bihar Health Department detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Patna's Gurhatta locality on Tuesday.

The victim is a woman, and a team of health officials has collected her samples for testing.

According to an official, the woman has all symptoms of monkeypox and is currently under home isolation.

"We have taken the samples of the patient and sent them for testing. She is under home isolation now and a team is monitoring her health," he said.

Mangal Pandey, Bihar Health Minister told ANI, "Today we had a high level meeting regarding monkeypox where we discussed about its symptoms, testing and all other details related to it. We need to be on alert mode and follow the guidelines issued by the government."


Previously, one case of monkeypox had been detected in Delhi and three in Kerala. Therefore, the Bihar Health Department is on high alert and has asked medical and nursing staff, ANMs (auxiliary nurses and midwives), and Asha workers to be prepared.

The nurses, midwives, and Asha workers were specially asked to keep a tab on high-density areas and inform the department as soon as symptoms of the disease is detected in any patient.

The World Health Organisation has declared monkeypox a global health emergency after over 16,000 cases of the infection appeared across 65 countries.

Monkeypox is either transmitted from animals to humans or from human to human. The virus generally enters the human body through mouth, nose, eyes and skin lesions of an infected person.

HomeIndiaSuspected case of monkeypox in Patna

RECENT STORIES

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Two aides of gangsters Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi held in Punjab

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Two aides of gangsters Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi held in Punjab

Phone-tapping case: 'Major change in circumstance', urges MHA while seeking disposal of plea against...

Phone-tapping case: 'Major change in circumstance', urges MHA while seeking disposal of plea against...

Rahul Gandhi released from detention: Delhi Police

Rahul Gandhi released from detention: Delhi Police

Mumbai: Bombay HC asks BMC to reply to plea alleging it tweaked FSI definition in DCR

Mumbai: Bombay HC asks BMC to reply to plea alleging it tweaked FSI definition in DCR

XLRI Jamshedpur inaugurates Xaviers Online Learning programme

XLRI Jamshedpur inaugurates Xaviers Online Learning programme