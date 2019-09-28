Sushma Swaraj’s daughter fulfils her mother’s last wish

On Friday, last wish of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was fulfilled by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj. In a heartfelt message, Swaraj Kaushal, the widower of Sushma Swaraj said that their daughter fulfilled the last wish of the veteran BJP leader.

Swaraj's last wish was to give Rs 1 fee to senior advocate Harish Salve for contesting Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). So, Bansuri called on Salve to hand over to him a coin of rupee as his fee for appearing before the International Court of Justice.

“@sushmaswaraj Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish. She called on Mr.Harish Salve and presented the One Rupee coin that you left as fees for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case,” the former external affairs minister’s husband Swaraj Kaushal, also a former governor of Mizoram, wrote on Twitter on Friday evening.

A day before she died, Sushma talked to Salve and told him to come and take his fees of Rs 1 for the Jadhav case. However, just 10 minutes later, she suffered a cardiac arrest. “I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation…. She said ‘You have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won’. I said ‘of course I have to come collect that precious fee’. She said come tomorrow at 6 o’clock,” Salve said last month.