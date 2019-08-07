Sushma Swaraj was an exceptionally talented minister: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying she was a great parliamentarian and an exceptionally talented minister.

"I was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. I have fond memories of my association with her when she was Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," the former Prime Minister said in a statement here.

"She was a leader of high esteem who was highly respected by everybody irrespective of party lines. She was a great parliamentarian and exceptionally talented Minister of the Union Government," he said. Manmohan Singh said in her death, the country had lost a respected and dedicated leader.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj, who also served as Delhi’s Chief Minister. Azad said in a statement: "Shocked to hear about the untimely death of sister Sushma Swaraj. She was a great human being and will always be remembered."

Sushma Swaraj, 67, passed away on Tuesday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following cardiac arrest.