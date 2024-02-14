Sushma Swaraj Birth Anniversary: Must-Know Facts About The Loved Politician From Indian History

Sushma Swaraj |

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was born on February 14, 1952, in Ambala, Haryana. Sushma Swaraj is remembered for her contribution and inspiring work as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She gained popularity for her exceptional political acumen and unwavering commitment to public service.

Remembering the youngest ever cabinet minister who was also known for being a people's leader during her tenure as the Indian External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) who immensely contributed to the country's growth and never shied away from taking challenges. Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019, at the age of 67, after suffering a cardiac arrest. On her death anniversary, here's a look into her life and career.

Sushma Swaraj: 'Iron Lady of India'

In an overview of the great personality, she was an Indian politician with an extraordinary personality and an unusual capacity of understanding matters in the most effective manner. It was her strong, fearless, and fine foreign policy and administrative ability that made her win the common people’s hearts and the title of ‘Iron Lady’.

Swaraj started practice as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India in 1973. Sushma started her career as student leader in the early 1970s.

Youngest Cabinet Minister

In 1977, Sushma Swaraj became the youngest cabinet minister, at the age of 25, in the Janata Party government, headed by then Chief minister Devi Lal. Sushma Swaraj was the second woman to hold the office of the Ministry of External Affairs, after Indira Gandhi. Swaraj also got the title of 'Supermom of India' by the Washington Post because she saved hundreds of Indian people stuck in other nations and vice versa.

Along with the many titles, she was referred to as the Best Speaker of Haryana successively for 3 years and was the first-ever female Chief Minister of Delhi. Sushma Swaraj declared the Indian film industry, thus making it eligible for bank finance. Swaraj was Union Cabinet Minister for Information and Broadcasting at that time.

Personal life

She was married to Swaraj Kaushal, a designated senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India who served as Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. Kaushal was also a Member of Parliament from 1998 to 2004. Sushma believed in astrology and gemology to the core. She dressed, ate and practiced life as per the guidelines of these sciences. Swaraj is also known as an 'all-rounder' because of her interests in classical music, fine arts, drama and poetry.

Swaraj was also the recipient of the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award and was awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 2020. Her role in resolving the prickly Doklam standoff between the Indian and Chinese sides will be remembered. Though known to be a tough fighter in the political battlefield, Swaraj was admired and respected across party lines. During her tenure as Union Health Minister (January 2003 to May 2004) she opened up 6 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.