Sushil Chandra appointed as CEC as Sunil Arora demits office; to take charge on April 13

Sushil Chandra appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from 13th April, a day after incumbent CEC Sunil Arora demits office.

Going by the convention of appointing the senior-most election commissioner as the CEC, the government had cleared his name for the top post at Nirvachan Sadan.

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He would demit office on May 14, 2022.