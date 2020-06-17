Sushant's suicide: Complaint in Muzaffarpur court against Salman, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and 5 others

A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The complaint was registered in Muzaffarpur court in Bihar. The court had fixed July 3 as the next date of hearing.

In his complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that these eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.