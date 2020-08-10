Sushant's death is blown out of proportion as there are elections in Bihar, Rhea tells SC

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has unfortunately taken place in wake of the elections in Bihar and thus the case has been "blown out of proportion" actress Rhea Chakraborty told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The actress, who has been alleged to be a prime accused in abetting the death of Sushant, further said that she has been a victim of "media trial" with a section of media continuously attacking her privacy and levelling allegations against her.

Rhea has filed an additional affidavit in response to the contentions of the Bihar and Maharashtra governments as also the union government before the SC. The top court is likely to hear that matter on August 18.

"The sad incident of the death of Sushant, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately, occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar. This has led to the issue of suicide of deceased being isolated and blown out of proportion," Rhea said in her affidavit filed through her counsel Satish Maneshinde.

The affidavit further pointed out that after Sushant, at least two actors - Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) have committed suicide. "Yet no whisper about the same in power corridors. In case of death of Sushant the Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for the registration of FIR in Patna," she claimed.

In her affidavit, Rhea has also accused a section of media of attempting to "convict her in the case".

"The issue is blown out of proportion in media. A few media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. I am already convicted by media even before a foul-play in the death of Sushant is established," Rhea has said, adding that this has caused her extreme trauma.

"Infringement of privacy of my rights is caused due to the constant sensationalisation of this case. Media had convicted accused in 2G and Talwar case in a similar fashion where each and every accused was later on found innocent by the Courts," the affidavit reads.

Rhea has further accused the BJP of purposely trying to render her transfer petition in the SC as infructuous by highlighting the manner in which the Bihar government lodged an FIR and later on transferred it to CBI instead of Mumbai Police, which alone has jurisdiction in the matter.

"The fact that ruling party in Bihar and Centre (BJP) is same and the said party is in minority in Maharashtra; the purported transfer the case to the magistrate in Patna and further to CBI is only to render my transfer plea infructuous," Rhea has alleged.

The affidavit further goes on to trash the CBI and Bihar government's stand that the residence of the complainant i.e. Sushant's father in the present case, cannot be considered while transferring the case.

"Residence of Sushant's father at Patna has no ground in law to usurp jurisdiction and forwarding the case to the magistrate at Patna. At the highest, an FIR can be registered and the same is required to be forwarded to the magistrate having jurisdiction over the matter - Mumbai," the affidavit reads.

It further states that since Bihar has no jurisdiction, the subsequent FIRs registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that also quizzed Rhea for hours, is bad in law and are illegal.