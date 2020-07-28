Sushant Singh Rajput's father gives a twist to tragedy, registers FIR against Rhea Chakroborty

The father of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, K K Singh, has given a twist to his son’s alleged suicide by registering an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of abetment, among other charges.

The father has alleged a business relationship between Rhea and Sushant and accused the latter of defrauding the deceased of Rs 17 crore. More important, she has been accused of harassing him financially and mentally.

(For the record, Sushant and Rhea had dated for a while before the actor died by hanging on June 14. The 34-year-old actor’s untimely demise had ignited a huge debate about his mental health on social media.)

The allegations, which have surfaced 45 days after Sushant’s demise, have acquired a life of their own amid the raging row over nepotism in the film industry.

Specifically, Sushant’s father has alleged that Reha had access to the ATM and credit cards of the deceased and the money was deposited in the accounts of her family members. Sushant's account in Kotak Mahindra Bank was also emptied by her, he has alleged. Incidentally, at the time of Sushant’s suicide, no such allegations were made.