Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Here's why Subramanian Swamy thinks there's 'no alternative' to CBI probe now

Sushant Singh Rajput had died in June this year. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai house. While his death had been ruled a suicide, the Mumbai police had continued investigations. Till date more than 40 people, including leaders from the entertainment industry have recorded their statements regarding the same.

But while the police continues to look into the matter, many have called for a CBI investigation. Leading the charge has been BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who had earlier in July asked advocate Ishkaran Bhandari to "look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and see whether it's a fit case for CBI investigation".